Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Horner

Janesville, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" W. Horner, age 58, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Jeff was born in Janesville on August 2, 1963, the son of Herbert and Ella (Sipe) Horner. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. He found enjoyment in working on cars, creating art from metal or working on projects around the house. He loved being outside and found joy in taking photographs of sunrises, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing or hosting bonfires in his backyard. Jeff often shared fond memories of his time at Nascar races in Bristol, TN with his dad, brother-in-law and his nephews, Jason and Jeffery "Jeffy."
Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Cheryl Dayton; son, Ronnie; daughter, Elisha (Ty) Ford; sisters; Jackie Gore and Betty (Jack) Zastoupil; 7 grandchildren: Alyx, Zaeden, Cailet, Lucy, Afton, Sebastian and Peregrine; 2 step-sons, Josh Dayton and Troy Dayton; step-grandson, Roman; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron Horner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville with Rev. Josh Parker officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences or sharing of memories: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Horner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.