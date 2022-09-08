Jeffrey W. Ashenfelter

Janesville, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" W. Ashenfelter, 66, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, hard-fought six year battle with cancer. He was born in October 1955; the son of John and Sharyn (Felbob) Ashenfelter. Jeff graduated from Janesville Craig High School class of 1974. After high school, Jeff enlisted and served in the United States Army. Shortly after he was discharged from the Army, Jeff returned to Janesville and began working at Rajon Corporation as a golf course superintendent at both Janesville municipal courses. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Jean Weins. They recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family, whether it was going on a family trip, or sitting down to a great Sunday family dinner. He especially loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jean; 2 daughters, Leah (Kenny) Kluge and Margaret (Scott Hartweck) Ashenfelter; father, John Ashenfelter; 4 grandchildren: Kai, Harper, and Gunnar Kluge, and Patrick Hartweck; and brother, Kevin (Susan) Ashenfelter; nieces, nephews, and many great friends. He is preceded in death by his mother; brother, Bradley Ashenfelter; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W State Highway 11, Janesville, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Jeff's family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Porter, all the "angel" nurses at the SSM Health oncology department, and the amazing ProMedica Hospice team.
A limb has fallen from our family tree
that say grieve not for me, remember
the best times, the laughter and the song
and most of all the good life
I lived while I was strong
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Ashenfelter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
