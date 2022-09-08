Jeffrey W. Ashenfelter

October 18, 1955 - September 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" W. Ashenfelter, 66, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, hard-fought six year battle with cancer. He was born in October 1955; the son of John and Sharyn (Felbob) Ashenfelter. Jeff graduated from Janesville Craig High School class of 1974. After high school, Jeff enlisted and served in the United States Army. Shortly after he was discharged from the Army, Jeff returned to Janesville and began working at Rajon Corporation as a golf course superintendent at both Janesville municipal courses. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Jean Weins. They recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family, whether it was going on a family trip, or sitting down to a great Sunday family dinner. He especially loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren.

