November 5, 1960 - January 18, 2021
Woodstock, IL - Jeffrey Trewyn, 60, passed away surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Jeff was born on November 5, 1960, to parents Harold and Joyce Trewyn. He graduated from Janesville Craig and UW-Whitewater. Jeff owned and operated Organic Way Corporation in the Chicagoland area. Jeff's family meant everything to him. He coached several youth teams and continued to support all Wisconsin sports teams. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed time at his cabin.
Jeff is survived by his children, Alec and Ally; his mother, Joyce; siblings: Julie Carter, Jodi (Dave) Spencer, Jacki Foss, Jason (Yianna) Trewyn and Jared (Lisa) Trewyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; and brother-in-law, Larry Carter.
At this time, there will be a private family gathering. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Jeff's name