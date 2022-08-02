Jeffrey Scott Parker

August 17, 1960 - July 29, 2022

Darien, WI - Jeffrey Scott Parker, age 61, of Darien passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Milwaukee VA Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1960 to Clarke and Leona Parker. Jeff proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was united in marriage to Sandra Galka on October 18, 2003. Jeff enjoyed playing guitar, watching WI sports, family BBQs, and spending time with his family.

