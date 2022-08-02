Darien, WI - Jeffrey Scott Parker, age 61, of Darien passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Milwaukee VA Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1960 to Clarke and Leona Parker. Jeff proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was united in marriage to Sandra Galka on October 18, 2003. Jeff enjoyed playing guitar, watching WI sports, family BBQs, and spending time with his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Sandie; three children, William Parker, of MO, Julie Parker, of Clinton, and Cassandra (Patrick Henson) Parker, of RI; two step children, Rick (Cherie) Edgett, of West Allis, and Joshua (Melaine) Edgett, of OH; grandchildren, Dominic Parker, Tyler Edgett, Mason Edgett, and James Edgett; two sisters, Penny (Norm) Hansen, of Delavan, and Leanne (Ben) Grams, of Darien; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Robinson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from NOON until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place at Mt. Phillips Cemetery in Allens Grove. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
