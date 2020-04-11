November 15, 1961 - April 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jeffrey S. Dampier, age 58, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville on November 15, 1961, the son of George and Joan (Brandt) Dampier, and was a 1980 graduate of Janesville Parker High School. Jeff was a mechanic and also the Service Manager for Alphorn Ford in Monroe.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicoal (Jared) Steinmann of Monroe; two grandchildren, Blake and Paige; his mother, Joan Dampier of Janesville; three siblings: Alan Dampier of McComb, MS, David Dampier of St. Cloud, FL, and Sharon (Jeffrey) Backenger of Beloit; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, George; and brother, Gary Dampier.
No services will be held at this time. The family is being assisted by the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville. www.whitcomb-lynch.com