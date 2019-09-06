Jeffrey "Ormp" Ormson

January 23, 1957 - September 3, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Jeffrey D. "Ormp" Ormson, age 62, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home. He was born in Janesville on January 23, 1957, the son of Darwin "PeeWee" and Patricia "Pat" (Clark) Ormson, and was a life-long Edgerton area resident. Ormp loved working, and was a long-time member of Laborers Union #464, Madison. Ormp was most often found working on water and sewer projects, but as needed would be a part of numerous other construction and repair projects. He took pride in raising tobacco for many years, and in his younger years enjoyed waterskiing. Ormp loved his Green Bay Packers and his cats.

He is survived by his daughter, Trista Tracey of Evansville; father, Darwin Ormson of Edgerton; sister, Debra Benoit of Edgerton; nephew, Christopher Benoit; special family friends, Cris Sanchez and Alma Lopez; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ormson; and brother-in-law, Ronald Benoit.

Visitation for Ormp will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Graveside services will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Jenson Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Pribbenow officiating. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com