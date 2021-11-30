Janesville, WI - Jeffrey M. Weis, age 76, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Rock Haven in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on April 9, 1945; the son of Joseph and Margaret (Munroe) Weis. After graduating from Janesville High School, Jeff married Linda (Press) Weis at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church on March 29, 1969; and they were blessed with three children: Joe, Angela, and Jenny. Jeff was a member of several organizations, including: the FFA (Lifetime Alumni), the Janesville Bowling Association & Janesville Bowling Hall of Fame, as well as the Moose and Elks Lodges. Following in his father's footsteps, Jeff farmed from 1969 to 1983. In 1987, Jeff started his own business, Rock County Lawn & Sport, that he ran until retiring in 2007. During their nearly 58 years together, Jeff and Linda enjoyed bowling, boating and fishing at their cottage, traveling, throwing Packers parties and spending time within their large social circle of dear friends and loving family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Linda Weis; children: Joseph (Shannon) Weis, Angela (Chris) Lay, and Jenny Ehrlinger; grandchildren: Matthew, Alexandra, Jackson, Miles, Emilia, Sylvia, Eliza, and step-grandchildren Morgan and Jake; siblings: Diane (Kurt) Miles, Tom (Robin) Weis and Dan (Penny) Weis; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Weis.
A private family service will be held with committal at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Cards and condolences may be sent to SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A public celebration of life will be held in late Spring. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Rock Haven and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Dad was a man of few words, but his deep voice, sense of humor, contagious laugh and big presence, always filled any room he was in. He was a generous man who everyone knew they could count on. We will miss him more than words can say.
