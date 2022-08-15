Jeffrey K. "Jeff" Bloedel

February 8, 1958 - August 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" K. Bloedel, 64, died Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside. He was born February 8, 1958, in Janesville to the late Herbert and Doris (Keller) Bloedel. He worked as a mechanic for Schoonover Auto, Janesville.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Bloedel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.