Jeffrey K. "Jeff" Bloedel

Janesville, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" K. Bloedel, 64, died Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside. He was born February 8, 1958, in Janesville to the late Herbert and Doris (Keller) Bloedel. He worked as a mechanic for Schoonover Auto, Janesville.
Outside of work Jeff enjoyed driving cars especially his Chevy Camaro, fishing, hanging out with family and friends, making sure his lawn had fresh cut lines, tending his garden that he improved upon each year with this year being the best ever with his vegetable growth, and just being a social guy who looked forward to neighborhood shenanigans .
Jeff is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Craig) Gaethke; son Joe Bloedel; grandchildren: Alyx Bloedel and Mykayla Bloedel; great grandchild: Zayn Valadez; mother of his children Deb Bloedel; siblings: Jan Schoonover, Steve (Connie) Bloedel, Deb (Bob Schwarzhuber, and Tammy (Bob) Webster; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Doris; and grandson Xander Bloedel-Wille.
A Celebration for Jeff will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
