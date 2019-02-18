Jeffrey "Jeff" Farnsworth

September 3, 1959 - February 16, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Farnsworth, age 59, of Clinton, WI died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born September 3, 1959 the son of Nance (Bartle) Farnsworth in Davenport, IA. He married Peggy McCracken on August 17, 1996, in Milton, WI. Jeff was a veteran of the United States Marines and was a member of the 1st Wisconsin Young Marines. He worked for Best Buy as a Electronics Repair Technician. He enjoyed gaming, watching football and hockey and was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. Jeff was the best husband, father and friend, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Katarina Farnsworth; his mother, Nance Wolf; a brother, Richard (Rosemarie) Farnsworth; and his niece and nephew, Sara and Zachary Farnsworth; and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

Jeff's Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Rd., Clinton, WI with Pastor Larry Strobe officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Full military burial rites follow the service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Farnsworth family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

