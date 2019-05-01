March 18, 1965 - April 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeffrey James Krueger, age 54, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born March 18, 1965 in Wausau, WI, the son of James W. and Debbra L. (Gensler) Krueger. He attended Wausau East high school. On July 11, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sharon M. Jones, in Janesville. He worked as a truck driver for many years, and most recently at SaniMax Co until his passing. Jeff was a very fun-loving person who absolutely enjoyed life! He will be remembered as a man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed for his quick humor and wit. He was an avid car enthusiast who loved classic cars, especially his GTO. He also had the love for snowmobiling with family and friends. His huge heart and compassion have been instilled into his children and grandchildren, and will be missed dearly. He truly loved his wife and children, but had a huge soft spot for his four beloved grandchildren!

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of over 31 years, Sharon; his three children: Amber (fiance, Tony Dransfield) Krueger, Travis (Chrissy) Krueger, both of Janesville, and Kristi (fiance, Zach Erdman) Krueger, of Rio, WI; his 4 grandchildren, Dominic, Blake, Kylie, and Phylicity; his parents, James W. and Debbra Krueger, of Three Lakes, WI; his brothers and sister: Chris (Shelly) Krueger, of St. Louis, MO, Gerry (Tammy) Krueger, and Nicole (Zach) Trost, both of Wausau, WI; his mother-in-law, Rita Jones, of Janesville; and by nieces; nephews; many extended family members and friends, and his beloved dogs, Coco, Mo and Hope. Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Dorothy Gensler; his paternal grandparents, Wesley Krueger and Elva Wasmundt; his aunt, Sharon Gorski; his cousin, Jody Gorski; and by his father-in-law, Robert Jones.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

Love is a memory no one can steal.

Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Gary Elrod officiating. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the FUNERAL HOME.

