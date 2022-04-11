Wauwatosa, WI - Jeffrey Todd Everts was born in DeKalb, IL on November 26, 1964, to Will and Marti (Volkmann) Everts. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 1, 2022, following a brief illness.
His family moved to Janesville, WI in 1970. Jeff attended Jackson Elementary, Edison Jr. High, and Craig High School, graduating in 1983. He attended Wartburg College for one year, then transferred to UW Madison. He graduated in 1987 with a degree in nursing, following the same career path as his mother. He spent a number of years as a traveling nurse in hospitals across the United States. He then worked for over twenty years at the Veterans Hospital in Milwaukee, spending most of that time in the 5C North Cardiology Unit.
There he met and married Sandra Watkins. The marriage dissolved, but Jeff continued to be involved with Sandra's family, especially with her grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his parents; his brother, Gregg (Sara) Everts of West Allis, WI; and a sister, Beth (Rick) Lang of Janesville, WI. His nieces, nephews, and others include: Joe, Kylie, Jessica, Andrew, Jarod, Maddy, Jozlyn, Austin, and Karma... Jara, Mel, Ava, Chloe, Cresandra, and Aiden.
A private service of remembrance is planned for a later date. All memorials will be given to the Rock County Veterans Service unless otherwise directed.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Everts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.