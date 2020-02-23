December 6, 1962 - February 4, 2020

Hixton, WI -- Jeffrey D. Nottestad, 57, of Hixton, WI, passed away on February 4, 2020 in La Crosse, WI. He was born on December 6, 1962 in Janesville, WI, the son of Lynn and Joan (Enking) Nottestad. Jeff graduated high school in 1981, then went on to join the United States Navy, where he later received an honorable discharge. He then spent many years in the auto transport industry. Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, going to Packer games, and spending time with his large family. Jeff's pride and joy was his three children: Stephanie, Arianne, and Aron. Jeff loved being a dad and grandfather.

Jeff is survived by his three children: Stephanie Nottestad of Northfield, WI, Arianne (Wade) Clark of Northfield, WI, and Aron Nottestad of Northfield, WI; five grandchildren: Wyatt, Austin, Eden, Gracelyn, and Blake; two brothers, Mike (Terry) Nottestad of Edgerton, WI and Jim (Kelly) Nottestad of Necedah, WI; three sisters: Renee (Dave) Tweed of Northfield, WI, Gina Anderson of Hixton, WI, and Jolyn (Paul) Morphew of Northfield, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Joan; two brothers, Craig Nottestad and John Nottestad; two nieces, Angela (Hemmersbach) Verken, and Danielle Nottestad.

Memorial services will be held 12 noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Northfield Lutheran Church, N10750 County Road FF, Hixton, WI 54635. Burial with military honors will take place directly following the funeral at the Pigeon Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, WI. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Northfield Lutheran Church on Friday, March 13, 2020, and again one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow services at the Rustic Haven Bar and Grill, W15683 HWY 121, Hixton WI 54635. Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.