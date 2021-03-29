February 12, 1951 - March 24, 2021
Lakewood Ranch, FL - Jeffrey Craig Glackin, 70, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away on March 24, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Jeff was born on February 12, 1951 to James and Jean Glackin in Beloit, WI. He attended Janesville, WI schools (Janesville Craig 1969) and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1972. Jeff had an illustrious 43-year career with Kinney Shoes/Foot Locker in New York City. He was respected by those who worked with him as a mentor and leader, retiring in 2017.
Jeff's life beyond his career centered on his family. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (nee Slack); brothers, Gary (Shrevesport, LA) and Michael (Iowa City, Iowa); sons, Nathanael and Peter; daughter-in-law, Jessica; and grandchildren, Kellan and Isabelle Glackin (all in St. Petersburg, FL). Jeff coached for the Middletown and Peninsula Soccer Clubs. He supported CBA Track and was a Middletown South Football Booster. Jeff was passionate about sports and loved watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees with his beloved pugs, Sparky and Mia.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday April 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rosedale Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. To attend the Celebration of Life, contact a Glackin family member by April 15. Memorials may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL.