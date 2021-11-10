Milton, WI - Jeffrey Allen Miller, age 61 of Milton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday November 7, 2021. Jeff was born on July 14, 1960 to Terrance and Nancy (Pospischil) Miller in Beloit, WI. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1978. In his earlier years he worked at Art's Randall Avenue Grocery Store, Cub Foods in Beloit and retired from General Motors. After General Motors closed, Jeff and his wife Penny opened Land of the Giants Hosta Farm in Milton where he went on to become President of the Wisconsin Hosta Society and won many awards for his unique hybridized Hostas. Jeff never did anything little and welcomed people from all over the world to see his big gardens. The only thing bigger was his smile and heart.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, hunting, family camping trips, gardening, traveling, and cooking big meals for his friends and family. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and was anticipating the arrival of a granddaughter this coming February. He was a big fan of grabbing a margarita while catching up with friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife Penny; daughter, Ashley (Pedro Moscoso) Miller; son, Andrew (Lindsey) Miller; grandchildren Juan, Phillip and soon to arrive granddaughter; brothers, Rod and Brad Miller. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Bonita Wilson, sister-in-law Julie Menehan, Step Grandmothers Shirley Miller and Doris Hixson, nieces and nephews. Jeff is predeceased by his parents, and grandparents. A special thank you to his best friend of many years, Jim Kraft.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal services for Jeff. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.