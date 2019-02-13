December 9, 1979 - February 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeffrey Allen Holmes, age 39, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on December 9, 1979; the son of Donald Holmes and Linda (Ray) Russell. Jeff was a 1998 graduate of Parker High School, and was married to his loving wife, Kari (Dutcher) Holmes on April 17, 2004 at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville. Jeff was a devout NASCAR Racing fan, and he especially loved racing at the Rockford Speedway in the Hornet Division. He really loved spending time with his family and friends, from playing cards to just hanging out. Jeff will forever be remembered as our loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Kari Holmes; father, Donald Holmes; siblings, Karen (Jasen) McKee and Joseph (Joseph Tomasino) Holmes; nieces, Kaitlyn and Kimberly McKee; mother-in-law, Carol Dutcher; brother-in-law, Ty Dutcher; best friend, Luke (Dana) Haseman; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Jeff is predeceased by his mother, Linda Russell; father-in-law, Kenneth Dutcher; stepfather, Lloyd Russell; his grandparents; and his dogs: Baylee, Rusty, and Kalie.

A gathering of his family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and will continue at Bad Brads, 911 Rockport Rd. in Janesville. For online obituary and guest registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Jeff's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Mercy Hospice Care, especially to Sara, Amy, Danielle and Crystal for all of their kindness and care.