September 5, 1951 - February 10, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Jeffrey Alan Czarapata, age 68, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Elkhorn, WI. Jeff was a 1969 graduate of East Troy H.S. He was an avid football and basketball player during his youth. As an adult, Jeff was the owner and general contractor for Czar Construction for over 40 years. He was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Jeff was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Jeff was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, and friend to all. Jeff loved fishing, riding around Wisconsin on his motorcycle, going to see live music, traveling, and always wanted to try new things.

Jeff is survived by Susan, his loving wife of 25 years; his children: Jennifer (Ashby) Hibbs, Jessica (Jesse) Stevens, Jocelyn Czarapata (Keith Schoenbeck), Jordan (Trent) Dohner, Jonathon Wutke, Mary Wutke; ten grandchildren; his younger brothers, Kim (Kim) Czarapata, Jode Czarapata; and several special aunts; uncles; cousins; and in-laws. Jeff was also survived by: Michael, Linda, Tom Melissa and Terry Decon. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Shirley Czarapata; his stepmother, Cynthia Czarapata; and his younger brother, Kit Czarapata.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan, WI. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial service 3 p.m to 4 p.m.