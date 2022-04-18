Delavan, WI - Jeffrey A. Post, age 56, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Geneva Lake Manor. He was born in Sheboygan on February 17, 1966 to James and Mary (Koepke) Post. Jeff was united in marriage to Michelle Rolloff on October 21, 1989 in NH. He worked for 30 years as an electronic tech then drove truck for DeLong Grain Co and then Jones for Generac. Jeff went to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a member of Delbrook Golf Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Packers.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Michelle; a son, James, of Delavan; his father, James Post, of Green Bay; a brother, Greg (Mary) Post, of Green Bay; nieces, Jennifer, Danielle, and Liz; mother-in-law, Lorraine Rolloff, of Sheboygan; sister-in-law, MaryAnn (Tom) Barlow, of Oshkosh; brother-in-law, Michael (Lisa) Rolloff, of Sheboygan; and numerous cousins and other family members.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Post and father-in-law, Gerald Rolloff.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
