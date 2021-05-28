Jeffrey A. Lund

February 28, 1961 - May 26, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Jeffrey Allen Lund, age 60, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 shortly after arrival at Mercy Hospital. He was born on February 28, 1961 in Monroe, Wis., the son of Eugene and Carol (Quade) Lund. He grew up in Janesville and graduated from Craig High School in 1980.
Jeff was formerly employed by Janesville Products and since 2000 by the Orfordville Parkview School District where he was the Director of Buildings and Grounds/Safety Coordinator. He especially enjoyed being an advocate for the students for whom his office door was always open.
Jeff married Barbara M. Schueler on March 8, 2017. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go on ATV trips with Barbara. One of his biggest joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Rock County Rifle and Gun Club, the Wisconsin School Safety Coordinators Association and School Business Officials Association where he served on various committees.
Jeff Lund is survived by his wife, Barbara Lund; step-sons, Patrick (Amanda) Aaronson, EricCharles Jeschke; step-daughter, SheenaMarie Schultz; grandchildren, Sebastian, Gabrielle and Kayleigh; his parents, Carol and Eugene Lund; brothers, Richard (Tammy) Lund and Randy (Jane) Lund; and his sister, Laurie (Dave) Fitzsimons.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. A celebration of life to honor Jeff will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.