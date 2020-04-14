Jeffrey A. Holte

February 28, 1963 - April 4, 2020
Arlington, TX -- Jeffery A. Holte, 57, passed away on April 4th, 2020, of a massive heart attack. He was born in Janesville, WI, on February 28th, 1963. The son of Merlyn and Elmae Holte. He graduated from Parkview High (Orfordville, WI) in 1981. He resided in Arlington, TX, adding 11 years to the 23 years he worked at the GM plant in Janesville, WI. Jeff enjoyed life. He enjoyed cooking out on his grill. Always had some kind of joke to make people laugh. Loved being with family and friends. He will truly be missed by all.
He is survived by his mother, Elmae Holte, Footville, WI; his siblings: Debra (Israel) Zurfluh of Albany, WI, Randy (Julie) Holte of Bluffton, IN, and Trina Longenecker of Caledonia, MN; his three nephews: Jason, Travis, and Evan; three nieces: Mandi, Ashley, and Hollie; two great-nephews, Blayden, and Kaidyn; seven great-nieces: Mckenzie, Paige, Kylie, Ayla, Emma, Ella, and Reilly; and three aunts: Judy, Linda, and Meryl-Jane. He was preceded in death by his brother, Erick; his father, Merlyn; both grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
A private family burial will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We love you Jeff! We will miss you so much.