August 12, 1969 - September 23, 2021
Darien, WI - Jeffrey A. Brink, age 52, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with his beloved family at his side. Jeff was born in Janesville, WI on August 12, 1969, the son of Arthur "Bud" and Linda (Hesgard) Brink. He was a 1987 graduate of Craig High School which is where his love for doing "burnouts" began. Jeff passed this love of cars, his commitment to family, and his loyalty in friendships onto his sons, Jake and Josh. Jeff married his beloved wife and best friend, Barb Cary, on May 27, 2004. They were happily married and resided in Darien, WI for the last 17 years. Jeff worked for Rath Gibson in Janesville for nearly 20 years before he started his career as a Real Estate Agent and Manager Broker with First Weber Realtors. In 2011, he also started his own business, The Concealed Carry Room, which is located in Clinton, WI. Jeff's laugh was contagious and his positive energy was an inspiration to those around him. He had a heart for every person-and dog-he met. He had a way of leaving each person's life better than he found it. Jeff found great joy in being a mentor and teacher to all he encountered. He also knew how to bring the life to every party; you never attended a boring event if Jeff was in attendance. To know Jeff was truly to love him. His family and friends will forever cherish the memories that he left behind.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; sons: Jake (Allie) Brink and Josh Brink; mother, Linda Brink; father, Arthur "Bud" (Mary) Brink; sister, Jackie (Vince) Treinen; step sisters: Shannon (David) Moore and Julie Newcomb; his business partner and close friend, Melissa Selvog, and many extended family members and dear friends. Jeff is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30th at the Funeral Home, and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Committal will follow the service on Friday to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either, VetsRoll or Honor Flight Organization. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting Jeff's Family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Brink Family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff members of Agrace Hospice.