March 9, 1959 - September 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jeffrey A. Bellcour, age 61, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home after a year long battle with gastroesophageal cancer. He was born on March 9, 1959, the son of Marcel and Martha (Patzer) Bellcour. Jeff spent his early childhood in northern Wisconsin, before coming to the Janesville area after the death of his mother. He lived in southern Wisconsin for the rest of his life. Jeff worked as a laborer, tobacco picker, spray painter, and mainly as a welder. He finished his working career as a driver for the disabled and elderly. Jeff was a gleaner and always enjoyed a good deal. He loved a good song, a good joke, drinking beer with friends, splitting firewood, and pitching horseshoes at the Oak.
Jeff is survived by his true love - his girlfriend of 38 years, Ingrid Forslund; his son, Chad (Lyndsy Coles) Forslund; his daughter, Brittany Forslund; and his grandchildren (Brittany's kids), Kane Pollock and Lily McWilliams, all of Janesville. He is also survived by a nephew, Ryan Bellcour of Janesville; a niece, Rachael (Brian) Zemp of Arizona; and a sister, Sandra (Bernard) Moy of Siren, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Bellcour.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.
A Note From Jeff
Written by Ingrid and Jeff
To be read aloud after I have left...
Thank you, Thank you dear family and friends
My time spent with you has come to an end.
Thank you for sharing your lives with me
And making that living all that it could be.
I've had a great life with all of you in it.
I wouldn't change anything or make it different.
To all those that I've left behind,
I do hope that you'll think of me fondly sometimes.
Remember a story, a joke or a time
When fun was contagious and life was just fine.
To my family - I'll love you forever you know.
I just wish I had more time to tell you so.
So thank you, thank you again and again
Thank you all my family and friends.
My time spent with you was some of the best.
Your friendship made my life all the more blessed.
I don't want you to be crying or sad.
Just remember all the fun that we had.
Be happy, live well, and for those you love - hold tight.
And the last think I'll say is
"Thank you"
"We love you"
"Goodnight"