April 18, 1964 - April 14, 2021
Milton, WI - Jeffery R. Didelot, age 56, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born in Gary, Indiana on April 18, 1964; the son of Robert and Joy (Downey) Didelot. Jeff graduated from Niles High School in Niles Michigan in 1978, and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida in 1982. Jeff married his loving wife and best friend, Patricia (Arboleda) Didelot in 1994 at All Saints Catholic Church in Sunrise, Florida; and they were blessed with two daughters: Alexandra and Ashley. Jeff enjoyed his free time on the golf course, or making delicious meals for his family. He took several trips with his family to various destinations around the world, including Ecuador, England, France and Ireland. Jeff graciously volunteered his time with the Meals On Wheels Program through the Rock County Nutrition Program, delivering food to homebound members of the Janesville community. He will be affectionately remembered for his low key and easy going nature. Jeff will always be our loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and dear friend.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Alexandra and Ashley Didelot; parents, Bob and Joy Didelot; siblings, Robyn, Scott, and Rick Didelot; and many extended family members. He is predeceased by his mother and father in-law, Alfonso and Fabiola Arboleda; paternal grandparents, Edward J. and Claire E. Didelot; and maternal grandparents, Marvin J. and Verla M. Downey.
A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeffery's honor to: The Rock County Nutrition Program, 51 S. Main Street, Janesville, WI, 53545. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting Jeff's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com