Janesville, WI - Jeffery Lee Marshall, age 64, of Janesville, WI died July 30, 2021 at Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, WI. He was born on January 19, 1957 in Jackson, TN, the son of Hubert and Laura (Hill) Marshall. He graduated from Lyons Township, IL High School where he was a state wrestling champion for two years. He later attended College of Du Page.
Jeff spent much of his life caring for the disabled. He also worked with troubled youth in the Little City neighborhood of Chicago for a number of years. A Janesville resident since 2000, he was an avid Green Bay Packers and professional tennis fan and enjoyed following pro basketball. He enjoyed cooking and was especially known for preparing delicious ribs. A proud grandfather, he was always interested in how all of his family members were doing.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary Carothers who he always called the love of his life and the queen of his soul. They married on August 2, 2003. He is also survived by four children, Travis (Pam) Carothers, Dale (Sara) Carothers, Aaron (Darla) Carothers, Shannon (TJ) Riley; his beloved grandchildren, Sammie, Tristin, Kesley, Reese, Jack and Quinn; his brother, Marvin (Pearl) Marshall; his sisters, Norva Barnett and Maudie Evans; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Robert; his sisters, Stella and Vera; his brother-in-law, David Barnett.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff of Lakeview Specialty Hospital for the many kindnesses they extended to Jeff and his family. Also, thank you to Dr. Daniel Staddler and Dr. Nicholas Streirt for the care they gave and friendship they extended to Jeff.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson and Pastor Lawrence Hoskins will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Saturday, August 7th from 1 p.m. until the time of services. The Marshall family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
