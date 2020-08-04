February 21, 1964 - July 31, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jeffery Lee Helser, age 56, of Janesville, Wisconsin died Friday, July 31, 2020 following an ATV accident in Quincy Township, Adams County, Wisconsin. Jeffery was born February 21, 1964 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Herbert James and Linda Irene Helser. He Graduated from Parker Senior High School in Janesville, WI in 1982. He worked at Hufcor Industries for 15 years. He was a veteran of the US Army, a swimmer, fisherman and hunter. He was a loving father, great friend and was known for his big heart.
Jeffery was preceded in death by His loving father, Herbert James Helser. He is survived by his Mother Linda I. Helser; two Children, Michael John Corcoran and Kimberly (Nicholas) Thiele; two Sisters, Charlene (Chuck) Wilson and Beckie (Ken) Dean; his grandchildren Lucas and Sarah; and his nieces and nephew: Briana, Kyle, and Brittney.
With Social Distancing Requirements: A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8th at 512 South Pine Street, Janesville, WI. ROSEBERRY'S FUNERAL HOME in Friendship, WI is assisting the family.