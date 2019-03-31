March 5, 1955 - March 24, 2019

Pahrump, NV -- Jeff Pomije, born March 5, 1955, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Janesville, WI. Jeff taught school for 25 years. He spoke very highly of his little "buddies." He was a one of a kind storyteller, and told many stories of their many antics. He enjoyed golfing and fishing at Dimmers cabin. Jeff will be missed by many, many friends, and his loving family members.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deanna; son, Taylor; stepson, Nate Cadio; brothers, Steve and Randy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Darlene; and his brother, Mark.

A memorial Service for Jeff will be held at his home, at 630 Garden Lane, Pahrump, NV on April 7 at 2 p.m.