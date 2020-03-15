October 22, 1948 - March 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jeff George Hassinger, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. He was born in Janesville, WI, on October 22, 1948, the son of Ida (Nunes) and George Henry Hassinger. After graduating from Craig Senior High, Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. He attended Basic Training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Lewis, Washington. Immediately following his training, Jeff volunteered and joined 300 others for jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia. As one of only 100 graduates, he served 13 months in Vietnam as a proud member of the 101st Airborne, Co. B, 1/327 INF, 1st Platoon. Upon completing his service, Jeff returned to Janesville and began working at JATCO, IL.
Dating since 10th grade, Jeff and Nancy Kerl were married in 1971, and their journey began. They welcomed four children, eight grandchildren, and an abundance of pets into their family.
Jeff spent 10 years working at Ashland Chemical in Janesville, and then 10 years owning and operating the Corner Bar. One of Jeff's proudest moments was building, owning, and operating Spirits for 23 years.
Jeff was an active member of the community and enjoyed participating and sponsoring many programs. He was one of the founding members, and General Managers of Janesville Pop Warner Youth Football. He was a participant and sponsor for 30+ years of the Thursday night Men's Golf Club and Men's Euchre league at the Corner Bar and Spirits. He also hosted and sponsored the Thursday night Men's Golf Club League Memorial Day Tournament. Jeff sponsored numerous softball, volleyball, and bowling teams throughout the years.
One of the highlights of Jeff and Nancy's annual 4th of July parties was the attendance of his Vietnam "brothers" whom he served with. They traveled from CA, AZ, ND, CT, NC, IL, and MN, some with crutches, wheelchairs, and prosthetics. Everyone "bunked" in with our family for the celebrations.
Long after the party had cleared, the healing began. Sitting around the Tiki Hut, stories were shared of harrowing days spent together on the battlefield. In those quiet moments, when the "squad" was together, they allowed themselves to rehash their feelings and begin to heal together. They had an amazing bond, unlike any other.
Jeff was an amazing Dad. He enjoyed cheering for his kids at their sporting events, and the door was always open to his kids' friends; many who stayed for extended days, and came along for family vacations. At times, this would require Jeff and Nancy to each drive a vehicle to transport all their children and their friends with. Jeff was "the more, the merrier" kind of person, and employed many of his children's friends at Spirits over the years.
Nothing made Jeff happier than spending time in his backyard with family and friends, cruising around town in his '69 Corvette, '65 Chevelle, or Nancy's '66 Mustang, cheering for the Chicago Cubs, spending time on the golf course, and traveling with Nancy, especially their annual trips to Las Vegas in October to celebrate Jeff's birthday.
Jeff is survived by his wife and best friend of 49 years, Nancy; his loving children: Brooke (Dean) Staus of North Carolina, Kyle (Jessica) Hassinger, Heidi (Jared) Bakke, and Corey Hassinger all of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Teagan, Ayla, Henry, Piper, Kendall, Harrison, Bode, and Brynn; two siblings, Bill (April) Hassinger, and Terri Runde; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Dan Decker officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Badger Honor flight at www.badgerhonorflight.org or Vets Roll at www.vetsroll.org. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Remember Me
Speak of me as you have always done.
Remember the good times, laughter, and fun.
Share the happy memories we've made.
Do not let them wither or fade.
I'll be with you in the summer's sun
And when the winter's chill has come.
I'll be the voice that whispers in the breeze.
I'm peaceful now, put your mind at ease.
I've rested my eyes and gone to sleep,
But memories we've shared are yours to keep.
Sometimes our final days may be a test,
But remember me when I was at my best.
Although things may not be the same,
Don't be afraid to use my name.
Let your sorrow last for just a while.
Comfort each other and try to smile.
I've lived a life filled with joy and fun.
Live on now; make me proud of what you'll become.
Dad,
There are no words to describe how blessed we were to have you as our Dad. Thank you for all of your love, support, laughs, hugs, trips, and memories. You will always be our hero.
We love you.
Brooke, Kyle, Heidi, and Corey