Janesville, WI - Jeannine D. Kakuske, age 80, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on October 16, 1941, the daughter of Alvin and Marian (Gregory) Kakuske. She was a graduate of Janesville Senior High School in 1960. Jeannine married Ron P. Owen on September 14, 1968. They were married for 11 years. Ron passed away in 2013.
Jeannine was employed by Parker Pen Company for 25 years. She moved to Lakeland, FL and was employed in nursing for five years. After moving back to Janesville, she was employed by Stoughton Trailers for 13 years and by the Janesville Police Department as a crossing guard at Washington School for four years.
Jeannine was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Eastern Star Chapter # 69. She enjoyed traveling in the United States. She traveled with her mother several times to Las Vegas, NV and to Bronson, MO. She also traveled with her mother to London England and Paris France. She enjoyed music, playing ukulele, walking her dog, fishing, boating, knitting and cooking.
Jeannine Kakuske is survived by her son, Jon P. Owen; grandson, Cale P. Owen; brother, James P. Kakuske; nephews, Matthew (Kimberly) Kakuske, Mitchell Kakuske, Nicholas Kakuske; (Cindi Nightengale-Cale's mother). She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Rosalie Kakuske and nephew, Greg Kakuske.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. The Rev. Dr. Kathy Monson Lutes will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
"With the Lord's blessing Jeannine will join her mother and father in Heaven to rest in peace."
To plant a tree in memory of Jeannine Kakuske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.