of Elkhorn, WI - Jeannette "Jennie" L. Lenling (nee Jones), resident of Elkhorn, WI, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. Jennie was born on June 29, 1946 at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn to George and Helen (Petkoff) Jones. She married Jim Lenling on February 20, 1965 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. Jennie was a long time EMT with both the Village of Walworth and the City of Elkhorn EMS. She was a correctional officer with the Walworth County Sheriff's department for over 20 years. Jennie is survived by her husband Jim, children Kris (Greg) Lenling-Olson and Patrick Lenling. Loved dearly by her grandchildren Hannah (Ben) Domasky and Sydney Olson. Beloved siblings are Joyce (Dayne) Yost and Joe Jones. Preceded in death by her parents and brother George. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends. Private services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Lenling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
