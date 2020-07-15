Jeannette L. Baumgartner

December 30, 1925 - July 11, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Jeannette was born December 30, 1925 in Union, Illinois to William Ulrich and Louise Abraham. She passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home in the Town of Walworth. Jeannette enjoyed Polka dancing, playing Pinochle and Euchre with her friends. She was a frequent bingo player and loved to crochet for family and friends.
Jeannette is survived by her daughters: Jean (William) Meudt, Judy (Scizo) Beran Sogli, and Joni (Steve) Waddell; grandchildren: Eric (Kayla) Meudt, Holly (Alex) Crowley, Philip Beran, Jeffrey (Sara) Beran, Janel (Jon) Cutts, Stephaine (Robert) Krueger, and Sterling (Kelsey) Waddell; and great grandchildren: Ethan, Brady, Garrett Meudt, Caroline, Arno Crowley, Hannah, Hayley, Haddison Beran, Dakota Beran, Brayden Beran, Skylar Jacobs, Willow, Aspen Waddell, Triptin and Teelin Krueger all lovingly know her as Grandma Jett; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Phillip Huff; her second husband Glen Baumgartner; Son-in-law Michael Beran; granddaughters, Melissa Calkins and Michelle Beran; sisters: Lila (Harry) Papka, Ruth (George) Johnson, and Marlene (Chuck) Coon; as well as her brother Don (Elaine) Ulrich.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19 at TOYNTON'S WALWORTH FUNERAL HOME, 328 Kensoha St., Walworth from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Big Foot Cemetery. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171