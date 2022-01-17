Darien, WI - Jeannette G. Erkfitz, age 85, of Darien passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Huntington Memory Care in Janesville. She was born in Elkhorn on January 24, 1936 to Frank Sr. and Martha (Bublitz) Voss. Jeannette was united in marriage to Allen Erkfitz Sr. on March 26, 1955 in Delavan. He passed away on August 17, 2010. Jeannette worked for several years at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. She was an active member of the Darien United Methodist Church.
Jeannette is survived by her 2 daughters, Debbie (Quentin) Consoer, of Janesville and Mary Beth Bunnell of Appleton, WI; a son, Allen Jr. (Vickie) Erkfitz, of Darien; 3 grandchildren, Tiana, Audrey (Ben) and Karen; a great granddaughter, Maleena; a sister, Beverly Gethen; and 3 brothers, Jimmie Voss, Larry (Sharon) Voss, and Duane (Marlene) Voss; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband Allen Sr.; her parents; a sister, Shirley; and 2 brothers, Frank and Donnie.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this Spring. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
