February 8, 1962 - November 26, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Jeanne T. Spoo, age 56, of Delavan, WI, died peacefully on November 26, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Jeanne was born on February 8, 1962, in Janesville, the daughter of Thomas and Barbara (Gannon) Donahue. Jeanne married Shawn Spoo in Kapaa, Hawaii on October 22, 1983. She was past president and longtime member of the Turtle Lake Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, gardening, and canning.
Beloved wife of Shawn of Delavan; dear daughter of Barbara Donahue of Whitewater; cherished sister of Anna Marie Donahue, Margaret Mary Donahue, and Rita Ann (Paul) Donahue-Ristow. Jeanne was loved and will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Margaret Spoo.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, 320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI, and on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church 515 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt "thank you" for the care and support they received from Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
