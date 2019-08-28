February 4, 1926 - August 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeanne Marie Reid, age 93, of Janesville, passed away at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville on Monday, August 26, 2019. Jeanne was born in Janesville on February 4, 1926, the daughter of Russell and Cora (Polzin) Agnew. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School. Following high school Jeanne was employed by Parker Pen Company. She married Archie W. Reid Jr. on September 14, 1951, in Dallas, TX. She was employed as a secretary by Libby, McNeill & Libby (Seneca Foods) until she retired. Jeanne was a charter member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She was active with the La Prairie 4-H Club and the Rock County 4-H Fair Home Economics Department for many years. Jeanne was a member the Rock County 5-H Club, La Prairie Grange and La Prairie Homemakers.

Jeanne Reid is survived by her three children: Nancy (Larry) Schoonover, William (Robin) Reid, and John Reid all of Janesville; two grandsons, Corey (Lisa) Reid and their daughters: Isabelle, Abbey and Alyssa, Justin Reid and his children: Jay, Ian, Lincoln, Raelynn and Teagan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Reid Jr. on July 1, 2000; her parents; and two sisters, Florence (Harry) Woodman and Frances Ann (Jack) Bates.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019. Father Joseph Baker will preside. Interment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. John Vianney Catholic Church. The Reid family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and St. Elizabeth Manor for the wonderful care that Jeanne received on her journey to Heaven.