Jeanne M Jeffrey

August 11, 1923 - November 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jeanne Jeffrey, Janesville, WI died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 the day before Thanksgiving.
Jeanne was survived by her children, Brian (Julie) Jeffrey and Deborah (William) Lalor together with grandchildren Joshua (Laurie) Jeffrey, Chad (Gina) Lalor, Alex Lalor, Karissa (Scott) Andrews, Marta (Chris) Thomas, and Juliette Remy (Greg) Camalier and great grandchildren Naia Andrews, Cassidy Lalor, Zoe Jeffrey, Finn Jeffrey, River Andrews, Judah Lalor, Amira Thomas, Evie Thomas, Violette Camalier, Lincoln Thomas and Adalene Camalier. Jeanne resided at Huntington Place on Wright Road at the time of her death. A private burial for immediate family only was held at Milton Lawns. A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2022, with date, place and time designated by invitation.
Jeanne was born and raised in Janesville, growing up on the Austin family farm north of the city that her family had originally settled in 1837. A child of the depression era, she attended a one room school house that she reached on the back of Buddy, her pony. She attended Whitewater State Teacher's College (now the Whitewater branch of the University of Wisconsin) where she met and fell in love with Harlan (Pete) Jeffrey whom she married in 1943 at his World War II army base in Anniston, AL. Following the war, they relocated to a Chicago suburb where they lived until 1958 when they made another move to Janesville. That move proved to be permanent. For many years, Jeanne was personnel manager at K Mart.
In 1970 they bought a lot and built their "forever" home in the Rollingwood subdivision, a wooded area also north of the city. As a couple, they remained fixtures in Rollingwood until Pete's death in 2002. Following his death, Jeanne and her pug, Clancy, were a familiar site walking the Rollingwood rural streets. Jeanne was also a charter member of the '41 Club which held regular luncheons attended by members of her Janesville HS graduating class. Jeanne and Pete were members of the Rock Prairie Church. They loved travel and made frequent trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Jeanne was an artist with a keen eye for fashion and decorating. Her Rollingwood home was a haven for colorful wild birds and the site of Jeanne's lifelong battle with squirrels who raided the bird feeders. Jeanne was devoted to her family, shamelessly spoiling grandchildren and great grandchildren alike. The most enduring feature of her life was her genuine care for all she encountered, focusing on them and their wellbeing.
Shortly after Jeanne's 90th Birthday celebration, she was the victim of a tragic accident in which she, as a pedestrian, was badly injured by a careless driver. Against all medical predictions, she displayed remarkable determination and made a substantial recovery from her injuries, allowing her to continue her independent Rollingwood lifestyle. During this period, Jeanne's lifelong generosity of sprit was returned abundantly, as innumerable friends and neighbors made small sacrifices to assist her. By 2018, her health had declined to the point where she agreed to move into Huntington Place, assisted living. Though she was reluctant, she agreed because the Huntington facility was located on land adjacent to the Austin farmstead of her youth. There she received support from both her children, but primarily Deb who lived nearby. Her final year at Huntington, she turned to Agrace Hospice for their service. That decision proved to be pivotal in allowing her to enjoy her remaining time in comfort. Jeanne's family wishes to express its extreme gratitude to the Agrace staff, and to RN Sarah in particular. Jeanne's was a life well lived, by any measure. We encourage any who were touched by her to make a donation to Agrace in her name.
The Jeffrey family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville.