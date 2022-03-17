Janesville, WI - Jeanne M. Gould, age 66, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Guardian Angels Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Janesville on February 9, 1956; the daughter of John and Mary (Hilt) Severance. Jeanne was a 1974 graduate of Parker High School, and worked as a receptionist in the Medical Field for many years. Jeanne was an upbeat woman who enjoyed being "on the go". Music always made her smile, but most importantly she enjoyed her family, especially her grandkids.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Andy (Erika) Gould and Eric Gould; grandchildren: Cooper, Tenley, Kaydence, Kyler and Karly; siblings: John (Lois) Severance, James (Linda) Severance, Julie Symons and Jill (Jeff) Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her special aunt, Bonnie Osmond.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. A private family urn burial will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
