Jeanne L. Casper

April 24, 1938 - March 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeanne L. (Loomis) Casper, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in Friendship, Adams County, WI on April 24, 1938, the daughter of William and Alma Lamphear. Her childhood was spent in Friendship and Valton, WI, where she enjoyed time on the farm with her brothers. Jeanne graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956, and went on to become a preschool teacher. She was married to Marvin Loomis from 1956, until his death in 1988. While raising their four children, Jeanne was a member of several church boards and enjoyed volunteering as often as possible. As the director of Camp Indian Trails Boy Scout camp for many years in the 1970's, Jeanne especially enjoyed volunteering there. After Marvin's death, Jeanne spent winters in Tucson, AZ, and summers in Big Flats, WI where she was a member of Big Flats Church. She returned to Janesville in 1998, to be closer to her family. Jeanne married Richard Casper in 2003, and together they shared a love of gardening, bird watching, and visits with friends and family. Jeanne loved playing hymns on the organ and sewing. An avid crochet enthusiast, she spent countless hours creating baby blankets, hats, and mittens which she donated to area hospitals and ECHO.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Richard; four children: William (Mary) Loomis, Barb (Jim) Meade, Brenda (Greg) Kahl, and Bonnie Loomis; brothers, Ron (Kathy) Lamphear and Bob (Linda) Lamphear; six grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Osmond, Amber (Dan) Holterman, Erin Loomis, Kristy Meade, Josh Meade, and Lindsay Kane; seven great grandchildren: Carolynn (Perryn) Fox, Alan Osmond, Audrey Osmond, Nicholas Holterman, Jack Holterman, Emily Meade, Adrian Meade; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Marvin; and grandson, James "Jimmy" Meade, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations are preferred to the Salvation Army or to ECHO. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com