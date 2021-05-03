April 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Janesville-Jeanne Elizabeth Johnson, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at SSM St Mary's in Madison.
She was born in Stoughton, WI on April 8th, 1958 to Harold & Virginia Mauerman. She was raised on the family farm in Evansville & graduated from Evansville High School in 1976. She attended U-Rock for music education.
She married the love of her life, Jerry Allen Johnson on June 23rd, 1984 in Magnolia. Jay & Jeanne would have been celebrating 37 years this year.
Jeanne was an active member of the Magnolia Advent Christian Church. Though she weathered a few storms, she still loved her God. She had been employed by the School District of Janesville/Van Galder Bus where she spent 24 years as a bus aide, prior to retiring in 2018. She was employed by Shopko vision center as an obstetrician in the early nineties. She was also a tour guide at Old World Wisconsin during college.
She was active in the Rock County 4-H program throughout her childhood & teen years, later becoming a leader in the gardening & crops dept and superintendent of the mechanical science department, while her children were involved with the program. She worked the front desk at Susan's School of Dance for many years until 2008.
She recently became active with the Rock River Thresheree, though she has been to every show of her life. She would refer to it as "our family Christmas"
Jeanne loved camping, making crafts, and having breakfast with her husband & grandkids at Citrus Café, with their favorite waitress, Patty. She loved being a grandmother. Her grandkids were the light of her life and she was proud of every one of them. She was mostly looking forward to taking them camping & for rides on the gator.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry (Jay) Johnson of Janesville. Children-- Jayson (Melizza) Johnson of Austin, TX; Jennifer (Steven) Burdick & Jacob (Cora) Johnson of Janesville.
Her grandchildren-Jordy, Calvin, Elnora, Breanna, Brittney, Brett, & Bentley. Brothers-William Mauerman of Janesville & John Mauerman of Evansville. Sister in laws-Bonita (Jim) Stutz of Milton & Jeanne (Roger) Yttri of Edgerton. Several nieces & nephews & extended families.
She was preceded by her daughter, Janice; granddaughter, Cadence Faith; her parents, Harold & Virginia Mauerman; father and mother-in-law, Jerry & Sylvia Johnson; her sister Sally Reisem; and sister in laws, Beverly & Lucia Mauerman.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Magnolia Advent Christian Church, Magnolia Township with Reverend Tom Moe officiating. Burial will follow in East Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
We would like to thank the Janesville Fire/Paramedics & Police Department with their prompt response to help Jeanne & to the team of SSM St Mary's (Janesville & Madison) to make sure she was comfortable as possible.
Rahtatata! We love you Mom.