Jeanne C. (Schultz) Schlafer

February 5, 1934 - December 27, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Jeanne Carol Schlafer, age 86, of Janesville, WI died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on February 5, 1934 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Edward and Caroline (Raschein) Schultz. She married Dr. Richard J. Schlafer on March 31, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2015.
Jeanne graduated from Madison General Hospital in 1954. She received a BSN degree with a certification in Public Health Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1974. From 1954 to 1962, she was employed by Madison General Hospital. From 1962 to 1973, she was employed by Mercy Hospital in Janesville. From 1974 to 1975, she was employed by the Rock County Health Department. From 1976 until Jeanne retired, she was employed by the State of Wisconsin in the Wisconsin program for Children with Special Health Needs as a nursing consultant.
Jeanne was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church where she was active with various groups though the years. She had also been an active member of the Janesville Senior Center.
Jeanne is survived by two children, Stephan Schlafer and Tara (Wade) Morris; five grandsons, Ryan (Amanda) Morris, Richard (Allyson) Morris, Christopher Morris, Caleb Morris, and Jacob Morris; her brother, Douglas (Linda) Schultz; her sister, Joanne Berchet; nieces, Kathy (Tom) Coughlin, Patty Schlafer and Ward Hammond, Diana (David) Allan; nephews, Mark Berchet and James Lewis. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a special aunt, Betty Raschein; and a niece, Shelley Berchet.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date as health conditions permit. Memorials may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church or the Janesville Senior Center.
