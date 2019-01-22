Jeanne Annette Morrison

May 24, 1939 - January 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jeanne Annette Quaerna Morrison, age 79, passed away at home on January 18, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Janesville on May 24, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Frances "Toddy" (Hess) Quaerna. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. She retired from General Motors after many years of service.

Jeanne is survived by her three children: Julie (Donald) Kline, John (Barbara) Fredendall; and Bobbie (Jeremiha) Weber; six stepchildren: Karen (Steve) Reed, Karla (Tim) Brikowski, Bradley (Sarah) Morrison, Theresa Griffin, Karla (Leon) Lauzon, and Todd (Jennifer) Fulton; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Hatfield; four brothers: Arnold Quaerna, Edward (Connie) Quaerna, James Quaerna, and Daniel (Anne) Quaerna; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by husbands: Red Morrison, Bob Kleimenhagen, and John Fredendall II; stepdaughter, Jean Christ; and siblings: Bo Quaerna, Kay Flynn, and Donald Quaerna.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January, 24, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

