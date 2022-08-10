August 10, 1928 - August 4, 2022
Janesville, WI - Jeanne Anne (Delaney) Kitson, age 93, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
Jeanne married Raymond W. Kitson on June 15, 1953, in Clinton, Iowa. They lived their married life in Janesville raising 5 children.
Jeanne Anne was born August 10, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Donald J. and Anna S. (Schlecht) Delaney. Jeanne grew up in a loving family which also included her Aunts Margaret and Irene Schlecht and Uncle Julien. She attended St. Mary's High School in Clinton, Clarke College in Dubuque, and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1950 with a BA degree in Education. Later, in 1982, she earned a Master's of Education degree from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. She used her education to teach all ages from pre-school through adult including those learning English as a second language.
Jeanne was active in the community volunteering her time to Janesville Junior Women's Club, Janesville League of Women Voters, Badger Council of Girl Scouts, the Janesville Country Club, the Sisterhood of PEO, and as a parishioner at St. William Catholic Church.
Jeanne was never without a cup of coffee, morning, noon or night. Toast or a cookie was usually in the other hand. She loved to engage friends and strangers in conversation. She had a group of friends that were fondly referred to as the "bridge club." We are grateful for this group of ladies that were her life-long friends.
Jeanne loved learning new skills, new hobbies and meeting new people. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed woodcarving, furniture making, enameling and making stained glass art pieces. Her home was full of laughter and good times with family and friends. She opened her home to Rotary Exchange students from Sweden, Germany, New Zealand and Mexico. Her adventuresome spirit took her to countries all over the world and throughout the United States. For almost 20 years, she and Ray enjoyed the warmer climate and caring friendships at South Padre Island, TX. Together they made many friends in the Model A Restorer's Club of WI, the Roughriders social group, and through Janesville youth hockey. All of these memories and more were recorded by Jeanne, famous for always having a camera, then an iPad, in hand to capture the moment.
Jeanne's lasting legacy is that she, with Ray, created a family that loves each other and enjoys each other's company. She loved it when her children and their families would gather together, not only at her home, but on their own. She saw this love as a blessing and would remind us all that, "We are blessed."
Jeanne's memory will be cherished by her husband of 69 years, Raymond; Julia (Jeff) Behm, Alta, IA; Stanley (Robyn) Kitson, Verona, WI; Douglas (Phoebe) Kitson, West Chester, PA; Marjorie (David) Trummel, Fishers, IN; Donald (Marte) Kitson, Hermantown, MN. Her 10 grandchildren include Fr. Patrick Behm, Thomas (Marcia) Behm; Andy (Megan) Kitson, Robert (Claire) Kitson, Dan (Erika) Kitson; Lavinia Kitson, Benjamin Kitson; Madelynn (Justin) Crookes, Samuel Trummel; Caroline Kitson, and two great grandchildren Alba Kitson and Arthur Kitson.
The family extends appreciation for the loving care and attention given by the staff at Cedar Crest, especially the Memory Care unit and by Agrace Hospice Care.
Visitation will be at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch St., Janesville, at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, with a funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. The family requests those in attendance to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donating to St. William Catholic Church or Catholic Charities, ECHO or PEO would allow her memory to live on for others. "We have been blessed." ---- Jeanne Anne, Mom, Grandma
