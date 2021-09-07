Jeanne A. (Leeder) Fobes

JANESVILLE, WI - Jeanne Ann Fobes, age 89, of Janesville passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at Oak Park Place surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on June 10, 1932, in Janesville the daughter of Orno and Marie (Abrahamson) Leeder. She graduated from Janesville high School in 1950. Jeanne married Charles A. Fobes on August 20, 1955. The marriage resulted in two children, Lori and Jeff.
Jeanne held a few jobs through the years where she was able to work from her home, but her main concern was caring for her husband and children, the job she enjoyed the most. She was an exceptional cook and always made holidays a special event. She was also an avid lover of her pets. Jeanne was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church
Jeanne is survived by her two children; Lori Fobes of Janesville, Jeff (Susan) Fobes of Sussex, WI; her two grandchildren whom she dearly adored, Grace and Jacob; her brother, Dennis (Joanne) Leeder; many loving nieces and nephews; two special friends, Dorothy Pangier and Joan Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fobes on June 9, 2008. Her parents, her brother, Robert Leeder, and her sister, LaVonne Armstrong also preceded her in death.
"Jeanne's family wishes to extend a huge thank you to Oak Park Place and an especially huge thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Nurse Amy, CNA Jessica and music therapist Gaby."
Private funeral services will be held officiated by Rev. James Johnson. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Jeanne's name.
The Fobes family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
