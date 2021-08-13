Beloit, WI - Jeanne A. Lee, 68, Beloit, WI passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1953 in Beloit, WI to the late John A. and Helen J. (Bassett) Smith. Jeanne graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1972 and then continued later on in life at the UW- Whitewater graduating in 1994.
Jeanne was a substitute teacher for the Beloit School District. Her great pride though was working as an amazingly compassionate advocate with the Epilepsy Foundation. It was here that she helped hundreds of clients and families. She loved the Lord and was able to make peace about life's challenges and her life was noticeably changed as she sought God through His Word.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter Mariah (Kevin) Brown; two sons: Cason J. (Heather) Lee and Matthew (Angel) Lee; eight grandchildren: Mackenzy, Jenessa, Kelsi, Alex, Kelby, Alana, Kade, and Braeden; two great grandchildren; and her siblings: Daniel G. Smith, Patricia L Brown, Kathleen J. Hoekman, Mary T. Trotman, and Anne M. (George) Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara E. Barrett and her parents John and Helen Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family and for updates on the celebration of life.
A special thank you to Donna Elliot and Dave Daskam who were frequently at her side and were dearly loved.
