Jeanine Louise Johnson

June 1, 1948 - November 12, 2018
Brooklyn Park, MN/formerly Beloit, WI -- Jeanine L. Johnson, 70 years old, died on Monday morning, November 12th, 2018 at a Hospice care facility in Brooklyn Park, MN, just north of Minneapolis. Jeanie was fighting an aggressive stage four cancer that was discovered in early 2018. Her strong will, love and support from her friends and family carried her through almost ten months of grueling surgery and Chemotherapy. Jeanie was born on June 1st, 1948 in Beloit, WI, to Robert and Dorathy Thompson, the oldest of 3 beautiful girls. Her sisters - MaryKay and Laurie - live with their families in Minnesota and Ohio.
A daughter to a caring and adventurous father, Jeanie found a passion for travel at an early age. She explored nearly all fifty states over the course of many summers, learning about nature, history, wildlife, and more. This passion for travel was something she passed on to her husband and son in future years. After graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1966, Jeanie met her husband, Andy, while attending University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. They were married in 1969 during a stormy night full of lightning and energy.
Known for her fearless and adventurous nature, Jeanie accompanied Andy when he was commissioned in the Air Force and deployed to Guam as a B-52 pilot in the Vietnam War. Andy and Jeanie were mostly inseparable during this time, staying by each other's side for difficult surgeries, and post mission celebration and consolations. After the end of the Vietnam war, Jeanie and Andy started a new journey: building a family. Their son, Eric, arrived in 1977 after a long labor to very happy parents.
Jeanie was a creative woman and an excellent writer. She dabbled in painting, had a passion for photography, and is a published author. She was a small business owner, operating a bookstore for several years in downtown Beloit, WI.
A strong political activist and champion for women's rights, Jeanie never shied away from fighting for those who needed advocacy. In her time in the Lutheran church, Jeanie learned to read the bible through the eyes of the poor. She was a founding member of a community outreach program that fed underprivileged and at-risk youth in Beloit. Jeanie went on a hunger study in Mexico that explored the root causes of hunger and poverty.
Jeanie was a strong woman with a compassionate heart. Much of her work and most of her extracurricular activities focused on the needs of other people and how she could help them. She was fearless in the face of adversity, and never put her own needs before those of others. We are poorer for her loss but live in world that is better because of her.
Jeanie had a passion for literature and in particular the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Of all the words in all the books written by this favorite author of hers, these would be the most loved by her:
The Road goes ever on and on
Out from the door where it began.
Now far ahead the Road has gone,
Let others follow it who can!
Let them a journey new begin,
But I at last with weary feet
Will turn towards the lighted inn,
My evening-rest and sleep to meet.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Andrew L. Johnson; son, Eric C. Johnson; sisters, MaryKay (Kim) Gaffey, Laurie Thompson; sister-in-law, Jenny (Marvin) Hoekman; mother-in-law, Betty Johnson; and too many beloved cousins; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews to count.
Family will meet with friends from Noon - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 1 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 with the Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
