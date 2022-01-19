Jeanette Wilma (Schadewaldt) Walton

Orfordville, WI - Jeanette Wilma Walton, age 86, passed away on January 10, 2022 with family by her side. She was born at her home in rural Orfordville, Spring Valley Township on October 25, 1935, the daughter of Kurt and Viola (Ackerman)Schadewaldt. She graduated from Orfordville High School in 1953. Jeanette worked as a secretary at Taylor Freezer of Rockton, and Fairbank Morse & Company of Beloit. She married Claude Walton, Jr. on September 29th, 1956.
Jeanette loved spending time and helping on the family farm, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, teaching Sunday School and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Orfordville United Methodist Church (New Horizon). She had a great love for animals, especially dogs, cows and chickens. She was a kind and loving soul who touched the lives of all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Wayne) Lederman; grandchildren, Larissa and Brandon; son, Kevin Walton; sister, Joyce Morris; brother, Kurt Schadewaldt, and nephews, Dave (Patti) Morris and Bruce (Vicki) Morris.
We would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and The Legacy of DeForest for the wonderful care they gave to our mother.
A private service is being held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
