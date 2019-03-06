November 16, 1923 - March 4, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Jeanette S. Roth age 95, of Beloit, died peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sun Valley North Assisted Living. She was born November 16, 1923 in Beloit, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Latta) Eddy. Jeanette was a 1942 graduate of Beloit High School. She completed her education at the Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in Rockford, graduating in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Shopiere Congregational Church, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Janesville Curling Club. Jeanette worked at Beloit College and Beloit Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, camping and travel. Jeanette will be remembered as a gifted seamstress, a gracious hostess and a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Tyra (Bob) Gariepy of Milwaukee, Larry (Vicki) Carlson of Shopiere, Chris Carlson of Salem, OH, Patricia (Kerry) Hanson of Janesville and Robert (Linda) Roth of Verona; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Ann (Wesley) Parker; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Carlson; her second husband, Carl Roth; an infant twin sister; a brother, Gerald (Donna) Eddy; and a sister, Eva (James) Alderson.

Jeanette's Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday March 11, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Interment will be in Shopiere Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice, and Sun Valley North for the care they gave our mother.