Jeanette (Petterson) Blum Finnane

December 6, 1938 - May 16, 2022
Evansville, WI - Jeanette Blum Finnane was called to be with the Heavenly Father on May 16, 2022, while in the company of her loving husband Patrick Finnane. She was born in Evansville on December 6, 1938, to Ole and Marie Petterson who proceeded her in death. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jay Blum, her daughter Debra Olsen, her brother Ronald Petterson, nephew John Luers, brother in-laws and sisters-in-law Richard Luers, Robert Dingle, Janet Petterson, Shannon Ferguson, James Finnane, MaryEllen Finnane and Daniel Finnane.
Jeanette is survived by husband Patrick Finnane, son, Steve Blum and wife Debra of Houston, TX; daughter, Janet Chicoine, and husband Rick of The Colony, TX; daughter, Joan Sasse and husband Mike of Minocqua, WI; and son in-law Dave Olsen of Evansville. Jeanette loved her grandchildren who are Angie Olsen Wiser and husband Jared, Thomas Olsen and wife Lindsay, Kathryn (Blum) Bass and husband Lanham, Emily Blum, Zachary Chicoine, Amanda (Chicoine) Brennes and husband Drew, Allie Chicoine, Blake Chicoine, Danielle (Sasse) Goodall husband Chad, Melissa Sasse and Maggie Sasse. Survived by great-grandchildren Jaycie Olsen, Lydia Olsen, Emma Olsen, Mackey Bass, Naia Brennes and Nellie Brennes. Also survived by siblings Robert Petterson, Joanne Dingle, Susan Luers, John Petterson, James Petterson (Lorraine) sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean Berg Petterson, Rex (Karen) Blum, Mary Ferguson, Carol Finnane, Mike Finnane as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was a life-long resident of Evansville. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1956. Jeanette married Jay Blum in 1957 and together they had four children in three and a half years. Life was hectic, crazy and happy for a young couple. After Jay's unexpected passing, Jeanette was blessed to find Patrick who once again brought joy to her life. Patrick and Jeanette were married in 1991. Jeanette was employed by the Evansville School District and was fortunate to be able to work side by side with her eldest daughter Debra. Faith was especially important to Jeanette and Patrick where they were lifelong members of St Paul's Catholic Church in Evansville. Family was important to Jeanette. She loved spending as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren.
Jeanette genuinely enjoyed golf and played league golf for many years at the Evansville Golf Course. Jeanette and Patrick's love of golf took them to many top golf destinations. She was an all-around avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Evansville Blue Devils, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers and travelled to many away games including a NCAA final four, a Rose Bowl game and a super bowl to watch her beloved Packers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday May 21st, 2022, at St Paul's Catholic Church, 39 Garfield Avenue, Evansville, WI., with Rev. Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Visitation is at 11:00 am with Mass commencing at 12:00pm. A Right of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jeanette's page, select service, and select live stream.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at the Heights at the Evansville Manor and Agrace who provided loving and compassionate care.
Allen-Meredith Funeral Home
103 West Main Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
(608) 882-5050
Please send condolences to