Janesville, WI - Jeanette Mae Oliver, age 92, a life-long Janesville resident, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022 at Cedar Crest, where she had made her home for the past 5 years. She was born in Janesville on March 10, 1929, the daughter of Leslie and Esther (Schrub) Hagar. She grew up in Janesville and was a graduate of Janesville High School.
Jeanette married Homer L. Oliver on May 15, 1954. She was formerly employed by the Janesville Public Schools Library System. Jeanette's religious faith was always extremely important in her life. She was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, played the organ and piano. She enjoyed camping with her husband, and spending time reading a book while he fished.
Jeanette Oliver is survived by her sons, Dennis (Kris) Oliver and Ronald (Nancy) Oliver; grandchildren: Justin Oliver, Michael Hull, Jennifer Hull, Mathew Oliver, Daniel Oliver, Lindsey (Andy) Hanus and Whitney (Eric) Hanus; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Sadie, Jordan, Jackson, Luke and Lydia Hanus; sisters, Marjorie Owen and Mary (Al) Dettman; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Oliver on January 6, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Duane Owen.
Jeanette's family wishes to extended a special thanks to the Cedar Crest nurses, staff and residents for their support and companionship.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11,2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.