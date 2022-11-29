Jeanette M. "Jan" Roehl

July 29, 1937 - November 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - Jeanette (Jan) Roehl, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2022. She was born in Janesville, WI on July 29, 1937, to Roy S. and Eunice M. Manz. She was married to Russell D. Roehl in 1955.

