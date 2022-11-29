Jeanette M. "Jan" Roehl

Janesville, WI - Jeanette (Jan) Roehl, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2022. She was born in Janesville, WI on July 29, 1937, to Roy S. and Eunice M. Manz. She was married to Russell D. Roehl in 1955.
Jan was a devoted follower of Jesus and had a passion to teach others God's Word, having taught adult Bible studies and Sunday school for over 30 years.
Her greatest joy was being a stay-at-home mom. She loved being included in her children's activities and keeping a home where their friends were always welcome. She served frequently as a class chaperone on school field trips and as a Roosevelt School library volunteer. She served as Cub Scout den mother, Little League board member and worked on the Boys' Baseball Auxiliary. She spent many years volunteering at ECHO and Castaways thrift shop.
Jan liked reading, decorating, studying family history, visiting lovely gardens, and historical places. She loved time spent with family and friends, as well as traveling. Favorite trips included Japan, Ukraine, Russia, and Hawaii. Great memories also included a family vacation to Charlevoix, MI and a girls' get-away to Door County.
Jan will be lovingly remembered by her husband Russell Roehl; her children Cindy (Raymond) Le Clair of Kyiv, Ukraine, Daniel Roehl of Beattyville, KY, Karla (Gregory) Digieso of Delavan, WI; her sister and closest friend Carol Bamert of Janesville; as well as by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Susan and son James; brothers James and Roy Manz; grandson Travis Roehl; and great grandson Hunter Marquart.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, followed by a celebration service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handles by APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. Memorial remembrances may be made to the Salvation Army or Gifts men's shelter. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
