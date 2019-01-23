March 21, 1924 - January 18, 2019

Milton/formerly Jefferson, WI -- Jeanette M. Bern, age 94, of Milton, formerly of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. She was born on March 21, 1924 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late John M. and Anna (Azer) Gehring. On July 2, 1949, she married Gordon H. Bern at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha. They were married for nearly 40 years. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1989. Over the years, she worked at the Local Loan Company in Kenosha; Lepp & Company in Kenosha; Kropscup Electric in Portage, WI; and retired in 1997 from the Jefferson County Courthouse, after working 25 years in the Land Information Office. After retirement, she enjoyed her time volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul in Jefferson. Jeanette was a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. She enjoyed working in her yard on the Rock River in Jefferson, traveling with friends on bus tours, and spending time in Northern Wisconsin with family and friends. The greatest joy for Jeanette was the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Sharon Saltz) Bern of Janesville; brother, Richard (Diane) Gehring of Dyersville, IA; grandson, Christopher (Katie) Bern of Mitchellville, IA, and great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Bern; great grandsons, Jack and Luke Maloney; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother John "Jack" Gehring; and sister-in-law, Domenica "Minnie" Gehring.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Jeanette's name may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, or to St. Vincent de Paul in Jefferson. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence, or light a candle in her memory.

Jeanette's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville for their compassionate care for Jeanette and her family.