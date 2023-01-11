Jeanette Long

October 7, 1931 - January 9, 2023

Delavan, WI - Jeanette Long, age 91, of Delavan passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on October 7, 1931 to Clifford and Ella (Olsen) McDonough. Jeanette graduated from Delavan High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Wayne Long on March 7, 1953 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Wayne passed away on January 28, 2011. Jeanette loved her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.

