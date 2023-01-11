Delavan, WI - Jeanette Long, age 91, of Delavan passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on October 7, 1931 to Clifford and Ella (Olsen) McDonough. Jeanette graduated from Delavan High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Wayne Long on March 7, 1953 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Wayne passed away on January 28, 2011. Jeanette loved her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.
Jeanette is survived by her two daughters, Terri (Ron) Bronson, of Delavan, and Kim (Jeff) Graske, of Delavan; two sons, Jeff Long, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Randy Long, of Lodi; a stepson, Tony (Isis) Farrell, of CA; grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Nick (Shiloh), Kyle (Ryan Villegas), Kaela (Daniel Delgado), Tony Jr., and Carrie; great grandchildren, great grandchildren, Emma, Tinley, and Kallen Graske, Levi and Kamryn Frenzel, Eastyn Delgado, Grayson, Evie Beckham and Tristan Porter, Ryder and Harvey Bronson; and son-in-law, Mark Schow.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; a daughter, Kathy; granddaughter, Stephanie; daughter-in-law, Michelle; and brothers, Kenneth and Raymond.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
