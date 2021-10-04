August 27, 1927 - September 30, 2021
Delavan, WI - Forever in our hearts, Jeanette Logterman, passed away peacefully at age 94, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Geneva Lake Manor. She was born in her parent's home in Phillips, South Dakota on August 27, 1927, the sixth of nine children born to Jacob and Agnes (DeVries) Coehoorn.
Jeanette was 8 years of age when the family moved from South Dakota to a farm in Carver's Rock and subsequently rural Clinton, WI. She attended school in Clinton, graduating with the Class of 1944 and thereafter earned a degree in Business from Rockford Business College in Rockford, IL. Throughout the years, Jeanette always enjoyed attending her high school class reunions.
As a young adult, Jeanette was active in her Clinton Church Youth Group. A Church Youth Group (from Delavan) often held activities with Clinton's Youth Group. She met her future husband at one of these activities. Jeanette was united in marriage to Willard Logterman at her parent's home in Clinton, WI on September 16, 1947. They made quite a team as they began farming in the rural Darien, and later Delavan, WI area, while raising their family of seven children. Jeanette was blessed with many varied talents......and patience. Throughout the years, her family has declared that, without a doubt, "Mom made the best fried chicken and the best beef stew this side of the Mississippi!" She baked countless batches of cookies and cakes throughout her lifetime; if there were a Grand Champion Ribbon for cakes, Jeanette's homemade German Chocolate Cake would 'take the cake'! In her earlier years, Jeanette was always willing to play the organ/piano at church services upon request. She had taken minimal lessons and primarily was self-taught in piano. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, Bingo, her flowers, crossword puzzles, sudoko, playing cards (Euchre), and was quite the competitor others might say, with a smile. The Johannesen-Farrar Insurance Office of Delavan, WI gained a respected staff person and friend in Jeanette as she was a team member for several years before retiring. In their 49 years of marriage, Jeanette and Willard enjoyed traveling and crafting special memories. Following Willard's unexpected passing in 1996, Jeanette later became a Walgreens Team Member in Delavan.
Jeanette had an abundant collection of memories throughout her 94 years. And MOST cherished, (in addition to those as wife and loving mother and mother-in-law), Jeanette was a proud and loving Grandma and Great Grandma. She was fiercely loyal to her family and loved ones. She always had time for her Children/Spouses, her Grands, and her Great Grands; hearing their stories, life itself, their activities, and giving love and encouragement to all. That was Jeanette.
Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma was a special lady; a lady of strength, courage, compassion, great sense of humor, and..... common sense with strong Christian beliefs woven throughout her life. Jeanette will forever be in the hearts of her family, extended family, friends and loved ones.
Cherishing her memory, Jeanette is survived by her seven children: Stan (Carolyn) Logterman of Lake Geneva, WI; Norman (Mary) Logterman of Emerald, WI; Janice (Steve) Williams of Delavan, WI; Willard Lee Logterman of Darien, WI; Char (Eli) Nieuwenhuis of Delavan, WI; Kristie (Dennis) Hughes of Gurnee, IL; Kari (Kevin) Atchison of Tomahawk, WI. Her family included her beloved 19 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Joan (Sis) Logterman of Clinton, WI; sisters-in-law Joan Coehoorn of Clinton, WI, Greta Neerhoff of Clinton, WI, and Phyllis Logterman of Waupun, WI, and many nieces/nephews, extended family and friends.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Willard; her parents; siblings: Irene, Gertie, Alice, Joe, Henry, Ralph, and Harold; her Grandson, Steven Logterman; Grandson, Kayne Atchison; Grandson-in-law, Lee LaValley; and infant Great Granddaughter, Hannah Benedum.
A private graveside burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at NOON on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Emmanuel Community Church, 319 East Street, in Clinton, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to: Creek Road Community Church of Delavan or The Time Is Now to Help (charity), P.O. Box 1 Lake Geneva, WI 53147
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to: Geneva Lake Manor and Staff including Randy, who took special care in transporting and the Advocate Aurora at Home Hospice Team. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com